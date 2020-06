Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony microwave internet access furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Zion Miami - Luxurious apartment among the trees. Atop our fabulous winding staircase you'll find our amazing space. This stunning 2 bedroom apartment is fully furnished and provides everything you need. Our City Gem is a 5 minute walk to Miami's prestigious Design District where you can enjoy fine dining and lavish shopping. All the plushy comforts for your relaxation after an adventurous day in the city. Midtown and Wynwood are a 3 minute ride away (15 minute walk), Sizzling Miami Beach is 15 mins away. Available as a monthly or short term rental, inclusive of utilities. Washer & Dryer in unit-Fast and free unlimited WiFi Internet and a 65" Flat screen.