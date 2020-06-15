All apartments in Miami
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:00 PM

4521 5th Ter

4521 Southwest 5th Terrace · (201) 845-7300 ext. 206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4521 Southwest 5th Terrace, Miami, FL 33134
West Flagler

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Studio

Unit efficiency · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Furnished efficiency with a queen bed , desk, chest of drawers , room ac, friz, and microwave, no kitchen, highly desirable and convenient area. 15 min. drive from downtown Miami, miracle mile, univ. of Miami, FIU, Miami international airport, walking distance to grocery story, bus station, laundry facility, 10 minutes from palmetto expressway and 836 dolphin expressway.no pets. this efficiency is to be used by a single person and a non smoker only. no pets. water and electricity is included .to move in first, last month and security deposit . assigned parking space is also included. available immediately. for viewing contact via text Short term rental available at a higher cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4521 5th Ter have any available units?
4521 5th Ter has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 4521 5th Ter have?
Some of 4521 5th Ter's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4521 5th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
4521 5th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 5th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 4521 5th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 4521 5th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 4521 5th Ter does offer parking.
Does 4521 5th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4521 5th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 5th Ter have a pool?
No, 4521 5th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 4521 5th Ter have accessible units?
No, 4521 5th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 5th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 4521 5th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
