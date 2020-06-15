4521 5th Ter

Amenities

Furnished efficiency with a queen bed , desk, chest of drawers , room ac, friz, and microwave, no kitchen, highly desirable and convenient area. 15 min. drive from downtown Miami, miracle mile, univ. of Miami, FIU, Miami international airport, walking distance to grocery story, bus station, laundry facility, 10 minutes from palmetto expressway and 836 dolphin expressway.no pets. this efficiency is to be used by a single person and a non smoker only. no pets. water and electricity is included .to move in first, last month and security deposit . assigned parking space is also included. available immediately. for viewing contact via text Short term rental available at a higher cost.