Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

The best of the best of Miami living! Spectacular, unobstructed high floor views across the open waters all the way to the Florida Keys and Atlantic Ocean form this hyper dramatic architectural wonder's coveted South Tower SE/SW facing 19th floor. Full height 11' glass door & window frame your breath-taking sunrise and sunset views. 4//5/1 with sumptuous master suite plus maid's quarters. Grand luxe amenities plus best schools, restaurants within walking distance Unit is offered finished within flooring, shades updated doors and lighting fixtures. Also FOR SALE. 24 Hours Notice.