Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel ice maker microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Rent this beautifully fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in booming Little Haiti! Situated in the heart of Miami, five minutes from Design District, Midtown, and Wynwood. Blocks away form the Magic City District. House has been updated top-to-bottom; move into a worry-free home! Features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, large-format ceramic tile, and it's fully furnished. Sits on a spacious 5,000 sq ft lot with a fenced-in, and freshly landscaped back yard.