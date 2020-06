Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool tennis court

Remarkable rental unit on corner of renown Palace Condo. Windows with north,east and south views, to include Miami Beach, Key Biscayne and the bay as well as the city on the north side. 2/2 ample unit with wood floors. Full amenity building with 2 tennis courts, pool, new outdoor patios facing the bay, children's play area and more! Available April 1.