Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:16 PM

935 Euclid Ave

935 Euclid Avenue · (305) 674-4127
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

935 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Exceptional 1BD/1BA South Beach stunner situated on the 2nd floor of the renowned Nolobi condo renovated by renowned architect Chad Oppenheim. Available fully furnished with lovely wood flooring, central a/c, abundant natural light from the 2nd floor, washer/dryer in unit and a spacious, open layout with 10ft ceilings. Situated only 4 blocks from the pristine sands of South Beach and only moments away from iconic nightlife, restaurants, parks, and shopping. Living here means making your ordinary days special and your special days spectacular. Please call me today for more details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 Euclid Ave have any available units?
935 Euclid Ave has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 935 Euclid Ave have?
Some of 935 Euclid Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 Euclid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
935 Euclid Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 Euclid Ave pet-friendly?
No, 935 Euclid Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 935 Euclid Ave offer parking?
No, 935 Euclid Ave does not offer parking.
Does 935 Euclid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 935 Euclid Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 Euclid Ave have a pool?
No, 935 Euclid Ave does not have a pool.
Does 935 Euclid Ave have accessible units?
No, 935 Euclid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 935 Euclid Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 935 Euclid Ave has units with dishwashers.
