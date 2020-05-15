935 Euclid Ave

Amenities

Exceptional 1BD/1BA South Beach stunner situated on the 2nd floor of the renowned Nolobi condo renovated by renowned architect Chad Oppenheim. Available fully furnished with lovely wood flooring, central a/c, abundant natural light from the 2nd floor, washer/dryer in unit and a spacious, open layout with 10ft ceilings. Situated only 4 blocks from the pristine sands of South Beach and only moments away from iconic nightlife, restaurants, parks, and shopping. Living here means making your ordinary days special and your special days spectacular. Please call me today for more details