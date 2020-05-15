901 Euclid Ave # 6

Amenities
Charming 1/1 in the heart of South Beach, recently remodeled, updated kitchen, bathroom and tile floor throughout, central a/c, walk-in closet, washer and dryer inside of the unit. This Art Deco gem is located near world-class shopping and dining and the beach is only a few blocks away.
Charming Jr. 1/1 in the heart of South Beach which features wood floors in the living area and carpeting in the bedroom, central a/c, and a washer and dryer inside of the unit. This Art Deco gem is located near world class shopping and dining and the beach is only a few blocks away.