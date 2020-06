Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors walk in closets range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Charming large studio located in a Historic Art Deco Building in the heart of South Beach. This unit offers separate kitchen & dining area (or small bedroom). Wood floor in the living area and ceramic in the kitchen, bathroom and walk-in-closet. Unit is in good condition, ample closet space, laundry facilities on site. Great location, short walk to the beach, Flamingo Park, Lincoln Road and restaurants. Easy to show.