900 Bay Dr

Amenities
AVAILABLE TO SHOW NOW! DIRECT Panoramic Waterfront Views from this Spectacular, Modern, FULLY FURNISHED, Turnkey, Renovated, Waterfront Large 1 Bedroom (1,075 sq ft) with very large balcony with great views south and east overlooking Intracoastal, Allison Island, La Gorce Island and Miami Beach. Large Closets, Floor-to-ceiling windows, Flat Screen TV's in Living Room and Bedroom. NOTE: for ONE YEAR Fully FURNISHED with Most UTILITIES Included..Electric, A/C, Cable, Internet, WiFi, Water. Available for Rent for One Year. Full Amenity Building with Olympic Size Heated Pool, Gym, 24/7 Security, Doorman..Historic MIMO architecture. One valet parking space is included, 2nd car is about $75 per month. Walking distance to beach, restaurants, supermarkets, and shops.