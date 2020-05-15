900 Bay Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities doorman gym parking pool internet access valet service

AVAILABLE TO SHOW NOW! DIRECT Panoramic Waterfront Views from this Spectacular, Modern, FULLY FURNISHED, Turnkey, Renovated, Waterfront Large 1 Bedroom (1,075 sq ft) with very large balcony with great views south and east overlooking Intracoastal, Allison Island, La Gorce Island and Miami Beach. Large Closets, Floor-to-ceiling windows, Flat Screen TV's in Living Room and Bedroom. NOTE: for ONE YEAR Fully FURNISHED with Most UTILITIES Included..Electric, A/C, Cable, Internet, WiFi, Water. Available for Rent for One Year. Full Amenity Building with Olympic Size Heated Pool, Gym, 24/7 Security, Doorman..Historic MIMO architecture. One valet parking space is included, 2nd car is about $75 per month. Walking distance to beach, restaurants, supermarkets, and shops.