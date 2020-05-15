All apartments in Miami Beach
900 Bay Dr
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:14 PM

900 Bay Dr

900 Bay Drive · (786) 553-0697
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

900 Bay Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 516 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
internet access
valet service
AVAILABLE TO SHOW NOW! DIRECT Panoramic Waterfront Views from this Spectacular, Modern, FULLY FURNISHED, Turnkey, Renovated, Waterfront Large 1 Bedroom (1,075 sq ft) with very large balcony with great views south and east overlooking Intracoastal, Allison Island, La Gorce Island and Miami Beach. Large Closets, Floor-to-ceiling windows, Flat Screen TV's in Living Room and Bedroom. NOTE: for ONE YEAR Fully FURNISHED with Most UTILITIES Included..Electric, A/C, Cable, Internet, WiFi, Water. Available for Rent for One Year. Full Amenity Building with Olympic Size Heated Pool, Gym, 24/7 Security, Doorman..Historic MIMO architecture. One valet parking space is included, 2nd car is about $75 per month. Walking distance to beach, restaurants, supermarkets, and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Bay Dr have any available units?
900 Bay Dr has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 Bay Dr have?
Some of 900 Bay Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Bay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
900 Bay Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Bay Dr pet-friendly?
No, 900 Bay Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 900 Bay Dr offer parking?
Yes, 900 Bay Dr does offer parking.
Does 900 Bay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Bay Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Bay Dr have a pool?
Yes, 900 Bay Dr has a pool.
Does 900 Bay Dr have accessible units?
No, 900 Bay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Bay Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 Bay Dr has units with dishwashers.
