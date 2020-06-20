900 16th Street - 305

Amenities
Junior 1-bedroom apartment unfurnished with original hardwood floors and upgraded impact-resistant windows and open kitchen. Hand-painted Mexican tiles in the kitchen and bathroom. The unit is on the 3rd floor looking South with a quiet view of the courtyard. Elevator, secured entry & intercom system, bike storage room, and laundry rooms located in the building. The unit has central air, with stainless steel appliances and hand-painted Mexican tiles. Available Aug 1st.
In the beautiful and historic ESPLANADE Condominium building, built in 1925. Unbeatable location, just 1 block from Lincoln Roads finest restaurants, boutiques, and shops, and just a few blocks from the beach. Common area hallways are air-conditioned.