900 16th Street - 305

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible courtyard elevator on-site laundry bike storage

Junior 1-bedroom apartment unfurnished with original hardwood floors and upgraded impact-resistant windows and open kitchen. Hand-painted Mexican tiles in the kitchen and bathroom. The unit is on the 3rd floor looking South with a quiet view of the courtyard. Elevator, secured entry & intercom system, bike storage room, and laundry rooms located in the building. The unit has central air, with stainless steel appliances and hand-painted Mexican tiles. Available Aug 1st.

In the beautiful and historic ESPLANADE Condominium building, built in 1925. Unbeatable location, just 1 block from Lincoln Roads finest restaurants, boutiques, and shops, and just a few blocks from the beach. Common area hallways are air-conditioned.