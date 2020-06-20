All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated May 29 2020 at 1:49 AM

900 16th Street - 305

900 16th Street · (305) 707-4604
Location

900 16th Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
Junior 1-bedroom apartment unfurnished with original hardwood floors and upgraded impact-resistant windows and open kitchen. Hand-painted Mexican tiles in the kitchen and bathroom. The unit is on the 3rd floor looking South with a quiet view of the courtyard. Elevator, secured entry & intercom system, bike storage room, and laundry rooms located in the building. The unit has central air, with stainless steel appliances and hand-painted Mexican tiles. Available Aug 1st.
In the beautiful and historic ESPLANADE Condominium building, built in 1925. Unbeatable location, just 1 block from Lincoln Roads finest restaurants, boutiques, and shops, and just a few blocks from the beach. Common area hallways are air-conditioned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 16th Street - 305 have any available units?
900 16th Street - 305 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 16th Street - 305 have?
Some of 900 16th Street - 305's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 16th Street - 305 currently offering any rent specials?
900 16th Street - 305 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 16th Street - 305 pet-friendly?
No, 900 16th Street - 305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 900 16th Street - 305 offer parking?
No, 900 16th Street - 305 does not offer parking.
Does 900 16th Street - 305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 16th Street - 305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 16th Street - 305 have a pool?
No, 900 16th Street - 305 does not have a pool.
Does 900 16th Street - 305 have accessible units?
Yes, 900 16th Street - 305 has accessible units.
Does 900 16th Street - 305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 16th Street - 305 does not have units with dishwashers.
