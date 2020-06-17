All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 8425 Crespi Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
8425 Crespi Blvd
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:52 PM

8425 Crespi Blvd

8425 Crespi Boulevard · (786) 620-2700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8425 Crespi Boulevard, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH 502 · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
**SPECIAL PROMO - 30 DAYS FREE W/ IMMEDIATE MOVE IN** Nobe Marina, a BRAND-NEW constructed waterfront boutique building offers bay-facing 3-bed/2-bath top corner unit with ROOFTOP TERRACE & balcony. Located walking distance to the beach, this property has it all! Property features kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, & peninsula/bar. The spacious living space has beautiful marble floors, 2 modern baths, large walk-in closet, in unit WASHER/DRYER, IMPACT windows, electric retractable blinds, modern fixtures, central A/C, balcony & private terrace. Comes w/ 1 parking space featuring a mechanical lift, allowing for 2 CARS to be PARKED in a single spot. Building is gated, with secure & modern intercom system. Pets welcomed! Six-month lease okay at $4500/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8425 Crespi Blvd have any available units?
8425 Crespi Blvd has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 8425 Crespi Blvd have?
Some of 8425 Crespi Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8425 Crespi Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8425 Crespi Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8425 Crespi Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8425 Crespi Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 8425 Crespi Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 8425 Crespi Blvd does offer parking.
Does 8425 Crespi Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8425 Crespi Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8425 Crespi Blvd have a pool?
No, 8425 Crespi Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 8425 Crespi Blvd have accessible units?
No, 8425 Crespi Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 8425 Crespi Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8425 Crespi Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8425 Crespi Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Apartments with BalconyMiami Beach Pet Friendly Places
Miami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity