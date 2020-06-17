8425 Crespi Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking new construction

**SPECIAL PROMO - 30 DAYS FREE W/ IMMEDIATE MOVE IN** Nobe Marina, a BRAND-NEW constructed waterfront boutique building offers bay-facing 3-bed/2-bath top corner unit with ROOFTOP TERRACE & balcony. Located walking distance to the beach, this property has it all! Property features kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, & peninsula/bar. The spacious living space has beautiful marble floors, 2 modern baths, large walk-in closet, in unit WASHER/DRYER, IMPACT windows, electric retractable blinds, modern fixtures, central A/C, balcony & private terrace. Comes w/ 1 parking space featuring a mechanical lift, allowing for 2 CARS to be PARKED in a single spot. Building is gated, with secure & modern intercom system. Pets welcomed! Six-month lease okay at $4500/month.