Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:19 PM

8420 BYRON AV

8420 Byron Avenue · (786) 712-5291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8420 Byron Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
bbq/grill
courtyard
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
Miami Beach Waterfront Condo, Walk To The Beach & Transportation, Intercostal With Private Dock, Rent Includes Water, This Property Is Furnished, Freshly Painted, Clean & Convenient First Floor Unit. Beautiful Landscaped Courtyard Surrounded By Palm Trees & Tropical Plants. Enjoy The Patio Facing The Water With Huge Bar-B-Q Grill & Relax On The Outdoor Furniture. Easy Access to JFK Causeway, I-95, South Beach & Bal Harbor. Vacant & Ready To Go. Quick Condominium Approval. Easy To Show. (No Airbnb)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8420 BYRON AV have any available units?
8420 BYRON AV has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 8420 BYRON AV have?
Some of 8420 BYRON AV's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8420 BYRON AV currently offering any rent specials?
8420 BYRON AV isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8420 BYRON AV pet-friendly?
No, 8420 BYRON AV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 8420 BYRON AV offer parking?
No, 8420 BYRON AV does not offer parking.
Does 8420 BYRON AV have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8420 BYRON AV does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8420 BYRON AV have a pool?
Yes, 8420 BYRON AV has a pool.
Does 8420 BYRON AV have accessible units?
No, 8420 BYRON AV does not have accessible units.
Does 8420 BYRON AV have units with dishwashers?
No, 8420 BYRON AV does not have units with dishwashers.
