8260 Byron Ave

**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Welcome to the Ocean Bay House– North Beach’s newest waterfront rental community. The Ocean Bay House is a fully renovated MiMo property with new kitchens, baths, waterproof flooring, impact windows, new electrical, and best of all – marvelous sunsets over the waterway. Waterfront Deck includes resident use of BBQ, lounge area, & SUP’s for your enjoyment. Residents also have free use of on-site laundry. Move into this top floor residence which features SS appliances, quartz countertops, double sinks, and barn style doors. Enjoy **FREE** use of the laundry! Walk to the beach and 36 acre park, and enjoy the plethora of entertainment, shopping and dining options available in vibrant North Beach! Easy to show and fast approval process!