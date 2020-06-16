All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 8260 Byron Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
8260 Byron Ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:45 AM

8260 Byron Ave

8260 Byron Avenue · (786) 620-2700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8260 Byron Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 15 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
clubhouse
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Welcome to the Ocean Bay House– North Beach’s newest waterfront rental community. The Ocean Bay House is a fully renovated MiMo property with new kitchens, baths, waterproof flooring, impact windows, new electrical, and best of all – marvelous sunsets over the waterway. Waterfront Deck includes resident use of BBQ, lounge area, & SUP’s for your enjoyment. Residents also have free use of on-site laundry. Move into this top floor residence which features SS appliances, quartz countertops, double sinks, and barn style doors. Enjoy **FREE** use of the laundry! Walk to the beach and 36 acre park, and enjoy the plethora of entertainment, shopping and dining options available in vibrant North Beach! Easy to show and fast approval process!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8260 Byron Ave have any available units?
8260 Byron Ave has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 8260 Byron Ave have?
Some of 8260 Byron Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8260 Byron Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8260 Byron Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8260 Byron Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8260 Byron Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 8260 Byron Ave offer parking?
No, 8260 Byron Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8260 Byron Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8260 Byron Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8260 Byron Ave have a pool?
No, 8260 Byron Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8260 Byron Ave have accessible units?
No, 8260 Byron Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8260 Byron Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8260 Byron Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8260 Byron Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Apartments with BalconyMiami Beach Pet Friendly Places
Miami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity