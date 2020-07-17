All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:04 AM

815 83rd st

815 83rd Street · (305) 695-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

815 83rd Street, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 815 · Avail. now

$2,550

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
new construction
Step inside this expansive comfortable home located only 3 blocks away from the beach. This enormous home is composed of 4 bedrooms and a huge patio for your family or group of friends to enjoy breakfast/lunch/dinner. It features 2 king-size beds, 3 queen size beds, and one sleeper sofa. Feauting wi-fi, Smart TV, laundry facilities and street parking. This house has two efficiencies, one in the back and one in the front left of the house, each efficiency has its private entrance and it does not interfere with the privacy of the house. Avaiable now for leases of 3-12 months. There is a 14% tax added to any leases less than 6 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 83rd st have any available units?
815 83rd st has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 83rd st have?
Some of 815 83rd st's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 83rd st currently offering any rent specials?
815 83rd st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 83rd st pet-friendly?
No, 815 83rd st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 815 83rd st offer parking?
No, 815 83rd st does not offer parking.
Does 815 83rd st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 83rd st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 83rd st have a pool?
No, 815 83rd st does not have a pool.
Does 815 83rd st have accessible units?
No, 815 83rd st does not have accessible units.
Does 815 83rd st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 83rd st has units with dishwashers.
