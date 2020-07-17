815 83rd st

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access new construction

Step inside this expansive comfortable home located only 3 blocks away from the beach. This enormous home is composed of 4 bedrooms and a huge patio for your family or group of friends to enjoy breakfast/lunch/dinner. It features 2 king-size beds, 3 queen size beds, and one sleeper sofa. Feauting wi-fi, Smart TV, laundry facilities and street parking. This house has two efficiencies, one in the back and one in the front left of the house, each efficiency has its private entrance and it does not interfere with the privacy of the house. Avaiable now for leases of 3-12 months. There is a 14% tax added to any leases less than 6 months.