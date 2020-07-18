All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

801 S Pointe Dr Unit 500

801 S Pointe Dr · (305) 753-8937
Location

801 S Pointe Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139
South Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3.5 baths, $10900 · Avail. now

$10,900

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Exquisite 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom unit in Marea on South Beach. Private elevators open to this completely finished unit with 2,332 SF of space, boasting stunning water and city views of Miami. Situated right below the penthouse, unit offers kitchen with Subzero & Wolf appliances, as well as Italkraft cabinets. Building was constructed in 2015 and is equipped with 24 hour security, 5 star gym, and luxury pool with cabanas. Walking distance to the finest stores, restaurants and beach

(RLNE5835645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 S Pointe Dr Unit 500 have any available units?
801 S Pointe Dr Unit 500 has a unit available for $10,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 S Pointe Dr Unit 500 have?
Some of 801 S Pointe Dr Unit 500's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 S Pointe Dr Unit 500 currently offering any rent specials?
801 S Pointe Dr Unit 500 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 S Pointe Dr Unit 500 pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 S Pointe Dr Unit 500 is pet friendly.
Does 801 S Pointe Dr Unit 500 offer parking?
Yes, 801 S Pointe Dr Unit 500 offers parking.
Does 801 S Pointe Dr Unit 500 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 S Pointe Dr Unit 500 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 S Pointe Dr Unit 500 have a pool?
Yes, 801 S Pointe Dr Unit 500 has a pool.
Does 801 S Pointe Dr Unit 500 have accessible units?
No, 801 S Pointe Dr Unit 500 does not have accessible units.
Does 801 S Pointe Dr Unit 500 have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 S Pointe Dr Unit 500 does not have units with dishwashers.
