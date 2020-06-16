All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:45 AM

801 S Pointe Dr

801 S Pointe Dr · (305) 206-8096
Location

801 S Pointe Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139
South Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
valet service
Spacious residence, beautifully finished at the exclusive boutique property, Marea, located in desired South of Fifth area. Marea was designed by an exceptional team composed of Sieger-Suarez Architects, common areas by Yabu Pushelberg, outdoor spaces by Enzo Enea including an impressive roof top pool. Panoramic views envelope this 3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom unit, with 2533 SF of indoor space, & 532SF of terraces, this unit is the largest in the building with exception to the Penthouses. Elegantly finished with wood porcelain flooring, private elevator entrance, and state of the art kitchen. Amenities include roof top pool with cabanas, Beach Club access, Concierge, Fitness Center, & Valet services. South of Fifth area is walking distance to the finest restaurants and shops on South Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 S Pointe Dr have any available units?
801 S Pointe Dr has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 S Pointe Dr have?
Some of 801 S Pointe Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 S Pointe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
801 S Pointe Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 S Pointe Dr pet-friendly?
No, 801 S Pointe Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 801 S Pointe Dr offer parking?
Yes, 801 S Pointe Dr does offer parking.
Does 801 S Pointe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 S Pointe Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 S Pointe Dr have a pool?
Yes, 801 S Pointe Dr has a pool.
Does 801 S Pointe Dr have accessible units?
No, 801 S Pointe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 801 S Pointe Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 S Pointe Dr has units with dishwashers.
