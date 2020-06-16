801 S Pointe Dr

Amenities

Spacious residence, beautifully finished at the exclusive boutique property, Marea, located in desired South of Fifth area. Marea was designed by an exceptional team composed of Sieger-Suarez Architects, common areas by Yabu Pushelberg, outdoor spaces by Enzo Enea including an impressive roof top pool. Panoramic views envelope this 3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom unit, with 2533 SF of indoor space, & 532SF of terraces, this unit is the largest in the building with exception to the Penthouses. Elegantly finished with wood porcelain flooring, private elevator entrance, and state of the art kitchen. Amenities include roof top pool with cabanas, Beach Club access, Concierge, Fitness Center, & Valet services. South of Fifth area is walking distance to the finest restaurants and shops on South Beach.