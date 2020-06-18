All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:21 AM

800 West Ave

800 West Avenue · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

800 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
West Avenue

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
lobby
Live in the heart of South Beach! Upon entrance to building you experience a breath taking open air lobby facing Biscayne Bay. Condo is a Spacious studio with tile flooring through out. Huge walk-in closet. Apt has been inspected for mold, sanitized, painted and cleaned by licensed contractors. Ready to move in. Parking, cable and internet included in rental payment. Sparkling pool and Jacuzzi with shaded lounge area and bay view invites you to relax. 3 gas barbecues on pool deck. Walk to restaurants, Publix, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Best Buy, Ross, and Total Wine. Centrally located to hospitals and places of worship. Best of all...Lincoln Road! Convenient bus stop, and last but not least, the Atlantic ocean!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 West Ave have any available units?
800 West Ave has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 West Ave have?
Some of 800 West Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 West Ave currently offering any rent specials?
800 West Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 West Ave pet-friendly?
No, 800 West Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 800 West Ave offer parking?
Yes, 800 West Ave does offer parking.
Does 800 West Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 West Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 West Ave have a pool?
Yes, 800 West Ave has a pool.
Does 800 West Ave have accessible units?
No, 800 West Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 800 West Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 West Ave has units with dishwashers.
