800 West Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill internet access lobby

Live in the heart of South Beach! Upon entrance to building you experience a breath taking open air lobby facing Biscayne Bay. Condo is a Spacious studio with tile flooring through out. Huge walk-in closet. Apt has been inspected for mold, sanitized, painted and cleaned by licensed contractors. Ready to move in. Parking, cable and internet included in rental payment. Sparkling pool and Jacuzzi with shaded lounge area and bay view invites you to relax. 3 gas barbecues on pool deck. Walk to restaurants, Publix, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Best Buy, Ross, and Total Wine. Centrally located to hospitals and places of worship. Best of all...Lincoln Road! Convenient bus stop, and last but not least, the Atlantic ocean!