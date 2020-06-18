77 N Shore Dr

Amenities

Waterfront, New Construction 2015, No Fixed Bridges, 4 Level Townhome, ONLY unit double height ceiling for sale, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, with Private Elevator. Sweep around to your front door facing the waterway, enter your Living Room with 4 story high floor to ceiling glass windows. Step up to your ultra modern European Kitchen with dining, full size laundry room, and powder room. Continue up to your guest room floor with 2 ample sized bedrooms, both with ensuite bathrooms. As you continue up your Master suite awaits, but first stop at your private waterfront rooftop terrace. Outdoor Kitchen ready. Master features views of the waterway, 2 closets, bright bath with oversized shower. Intercom system, Automated Shades, Fee simple, low HOA fees, lots of upgrades throughout. New Garage Floor.