All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 77 N Shore Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
77 N Shore Dr
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:21 PM

77 N Shore Dr

77 North Shore Drive · (786) 683-3334
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

77 North Shore Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 77 · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Waterfront, New Construction 2015, No Fixed Bridges, 4 Level Townhome, ONLY unit double height ceiling for sale, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, with Private Elevator. Sweep around to your front door facing the waterway, enter your Living Room with 4 story high floor to ceiling glass windows. Step up to your ultra modern European Kitchen with dining, full size laundry room, and powder room. Continue up to your guest room floor with 2 ample sized bedrooms, both with ensuite bathrooms. As you continue up your Master suite awaits, but first stop at your private waterfront rooftop terrace. Outdoor Kitchen ready. Master features views of the waterway, 2 closets, bright bath with oversized shower. Intercom system, Automated Shades, Fee simple, low HOA fees, lots of upgrades throughout. New Garage Floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 N Shore Dr have any available units?
77 N Shore Dr has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 77 N Shore Dr have?
Some of 77 N Shore Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 N Shore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
77 N Shore Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 N Shore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 77 N Shore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 77 N Shore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 77 N Shore Dr does offer parking.
Does 77 N Shore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 77 N Shore Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 N Shore Dr have a pool?
Yes, 77 N Shore Dr has a pool.
Does 77 N Shore Dr have accessible units?
No, 77 N Shore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 77 N Shore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 N Shore Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 77 N Shore Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Apartments with BalconyMiami Beach Pet Friendly Places
Miami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity