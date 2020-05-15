All apartments in Miami Beach
7601 Dickens Ave
7601 Dickens Ave

7601 Dickens Avenue · (305) 527-0235
Location

7601 Dickens Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Secure Boutique building located steps from shining beaches, restaurants, shops, super markets and minutes to South Beach and Bal Harbour shops. This remodeled unit has 2 bedroom 2 baths, with beautiful new wood tile floors throughout. New central A/C unit. It comes with three flat screen TV's. Both bedrooms comes with custom closets including the master walking closet. Kitchen boasts Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, microwave, dishwasher and washer & dryer inside the unit. Two gated parking spaces included. Corner unit with a large wrap around balcony and accordion hurricane shutters.Other units available throughout Miami.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7601 Dickens Ave have any available units?
7601 Dickens Ave has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 7601 Dickens Ave have?
Some of 7601 Dickens Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7601 Dickens Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7601 Dickens Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7601 Dickens Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7601 Dickens Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 7601 Dickens Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7601 Dickens Ave does offer parking.
Does 7601 Dickens Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7601 Dickens Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7601 Dickens Ave have a pool?
No, 7601 Dickens Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7601 Dickens Ave have accessible units?
No, 7601 Dickens Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7601 Dickens Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7601 Dickens Ave has units with dishwashers.
