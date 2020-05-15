7601 Dickens Ave

Amenities
Secure Boutique building located steps from shining beaches, restaurants, shops, super markets and minutes to South Beach and Bal Harbour shops. This remodeled unit has 2 bedroom 2 baths, with beautiful new wood tile floors throughout. New central A/C unit. It comes with three flat screen TV's. Both bedrooms comes with custom closets including the master walking closet. Kitchen boasts Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, microwave, dishwasher and washer & dryer inside the unit. Two gated parking spaces included. Corner unit with a large wrap around balcony and accordion hurricane shutters.Other units available throughout Miami.