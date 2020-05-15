7601 Dickens Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Secure Boutique building located steps from shining beaches, restaurants, shops, super markets and minutes to South Beach and Bal Harbour shops. This remodeled unit has 2 bedroom 2 baths, with beautiful new wood tile floors throughout. New central A/C unit. It comes with three flat screen TV's. Both bedrooms comes with custom closets including the master walking closet. Kitchen boasts Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, microwave, dishwasher and washer & dryer inside the unit. Two gated parking spaces included. Corner unit with a large wrap around balcony and accordion hurricane shutters.Other units available throughout Miami.