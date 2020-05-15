All apartments in Miami Beach
760 Euclid
760 Euclid

760 Euclid Avenue · (305) 797-7317
Location

760 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Has everything: 2/2 Condo 1500 sq foot 2 bed 2 bath full equip TV full kitchen with dishwasher washer-dryer in unit Central AC hardwood floors and great neighborhood walking distance to beach secure building baseboards blinds new kitchen new appliances bathroom. Located in South Beach. Euclid Ave. Furnished or Unfurnished Se Habla Espanol.Falamos Portugues.Kalel DiasCalusa Realty LLC.There are available properties for rent throughout SoBe (South Beach) NoBe (North Beach) and the neighboring Miami Beach areas.www.brazilmoves.com

Terms: One Year Lease, First Month, Last Month, Security Deposit, Fee Payor: Landlord,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 Euclid have any available units?
760 Euclid doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami Beach, FL.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 760 Euclid have?
Some of 760 Euclid's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 Euclid currently offering any rent specials?
760 Euclid isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 Euclid pet-friendly?
No, 760 Euclid is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 760 Euclid offer parking?
No, 760 Euclid does not offer parking.
Does 760 Euclid have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 760 Euclid offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 Euclid have a pool?
No, 760 Euclid does not have a pool.
Does 760 Euclid have accessible units?
No, 760 Euclid does not have accessible units.
Does 760 Euclid have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 760 Euclid has units with dishwashers.
