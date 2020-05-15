760 Euclid

Amenities

Has everything: 2/2 Condo 1500 sq foot 2 bed 2 bath full equip TV full kitchen with dishwasher washer-dryer in unit Central AC hardwood floors and great neighborhood walking distance to beach secure building baseboards blinds new kitchen new appliances bathroom. Located in South Beach. Euclid Ave. Furnished or Unfurnished Se Habla Espanol.Falamos Portugues.Kalel DiasCalusa Realty LLC.There are available properties for rent throughout SoBe (South Beach) NoBe (North Beach) and the neighboring Miami Beach areas.www.brazilmoves.com



Terms: One Year Lease, First Month, Last Month, Security Deposit, Fee Payor: Landlord,