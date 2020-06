Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Studio on the Beach! Fast Approval! - Property Id: 276342



Location, Location, Location!! Live blocks away from the ocean, restaurants and much more. This spacious studio won't last long. Nice kitchen with brand-new stove, brand-new floor throughout the living / bedroom area. Lots of closet space.



STREET PARKING!

(RLNE5850663)