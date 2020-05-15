All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 7311 Byron Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
7311 Byron Ave
Last updated March 23 2020 at 10:49 PM

7311 Byron Ave

7311 Byron Avenue · (305) 403-8686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7311 Byron Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Live in one of the best locations in North Beach - The heart of the Bandshell District! Just steps to the Beach and beautiful North Shore Park. Enjoy city amenities such as Tennis Courts, gym, Pool, and the wonderful events in the historic Bandshell! This lovely apartment offers a spacious floor plan, lovely updated kitchen and granite countertop, chic bath, modern fixtures, tile flooring, & more. The building features new IMPACT windows and doors, and gorgeous new landscaping! Pets are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7311 Byron Ave have any available units?
7311 Byron Ave has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 7311 Byron Ave have?
Some of 7311 Byron Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7311 Byron Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7311 Byron Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7311 Byron Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7311 Byron Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7311 Byron Ave offer parking?
No, 7311 Byron Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7311 Byron Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7311 Byron Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7311 Byron Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7311 Byron Ave has a pool.
Does 7311 Byron Ave have accessible units?
No, 7311 Byron Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7311 Byron Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7311 Byron Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7311 Byron Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Apartments with BalconyMiami Beach Pet Friendly Places
Miami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity