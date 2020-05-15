7311 Byron Ave

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated gym pool tennis court

**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Live in one of the best locations in North Beach - The heart of the Bandshell District! Just steps to the Beach and beautiful North Shore Park. Enjoy city amenities such as Tennis Courts, gym, Pool, and the wonderful events in the historic Bandshell! This lovely apartment offers a spacious floor plan, lovely updated kitchen and granite countertop, chic bath, modern fixtures, tile flooring, & more. The building features new IMPACT windows and doors, and gorgeous new landscaping! Pets are welcome.