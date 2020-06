Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Welcome to these updated 1 bed/1bath apt located 1 block from the ocean and surrounded by great shopping and dinning. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops SS appliances tiled floors, gas stove, balcony and 1 assigned parking, washer and dryer on property. Freshly painted, fenced complex. Located in the heart of Sobe within walking distance from everything Miami Beach has to offer

Easy to show