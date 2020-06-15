6971 Carlyle Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

**PROMOTION - Move in with just 2 Months!!** Live extravagantly in this stylish top floor front corner studio with panoramic windows located locally in the hottest new North Beach Town Center boutique building! Brand new, fully renovated boutique residence in trendy Town Center district. Every residence features a designer kitchen and bath, beautiful impact resistant windows, and high ceilings. This Carlyle Avenue MiMo building combines iconic charm with upscale modern amenities- the new standard in trendy beach rentals! Walk to the beach, shops, Prima Pasta, and O’Cinema! Free on-site laundry on each floor. Easy to show & fast approval process.