Miami Beach, FL
6971 Carlyle Ave
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:17 PM

6971 Carlyle Ave

6971 Carlyle Avenue · (786) 620-2700
Location

6971 Carlyle Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,225

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
**PROMOTION - Move in with just 2 Months!!** Live extravagantly in this stylish top floor front corner studio with panoramic windows located locally in the hottest new North Beach Town Center boutique building! Brand new, fully renovated boutique residence in trendy Town Center district. Every residence features a designer kitchen and bath, beautiful impact resistant windows, and high ceilings. This Carlyle Avenue MiMo building combines iconic charm with upscale modern amenities- the new standard in trendy beach rentals! Walk to the beach, shops, Prima Pasta, and O’Cinema! Free on-site laundry on each floor. Easy to show & fast approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6971 Carlyle Ave have any available units?
6971 Carlyle Ave has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6971 Carlyle Ave have?
Some of 6971 Carlyle Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6971 Carlyle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6971 Carlyle Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6971 Carlyle Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6971 Carlyle Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 6971 Carlyle Ave offer parking?
No, 6971 Carlyle Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6971 Carlyle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6971 Carlyle Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6971 Carlyle Ave have a pool?
No, 6971 Carlyle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6971 Carlyle Ave have accessible units?
No, 6971 Carlyle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6971 Carlyle Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6971 Carlyle Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
