Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities business center 24hr concierge gym parking pool garage sauna valet service

Relax in this fully furnished and equipped seasonal rental (price listed is for low season) Direct ocean view from all rooms in this ample and very well kept 2bed/2bath unit.

Well kept boutique building with beachside pool and access to boardwalk, 24/7 concierge, valet, fitness center, sauna, business center, social room and more. Management on site.

Across the street from restaurants, Publix supermarket, pharmacies and more. Close to SoBe and Bal Harbour.