Miami Beach, FL
650 West Ave
650 West Ave

650 West Avenue · (786) 333-3727
Miami Beach
West Avenue
Studio Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Location

650 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
West Avenue

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
You will feel like you are living in a boat in this unit. The unit has Biscayne Bay, Port of Miami, Star Island and Downtown Miami Skyline views. The sunset views from this unit are amazing. This is a nicely designed and layed 1 bedroom unit at The Floridian. This unit has lots of storage including a walk in closet. The building is completely renovated. Amenities include: 2 swimming pools, club house, business center, gym, spa, a mini market, tennis, basketball, bbq areas and more. This building is walking distance to Publix, Wholefoods, TJMax, Total Wine and More, Ross, Target and many restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 West Ave have any available units?
650 West Ave has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 650 West Ave have?
Some of 650 West Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 West Ave currently offering any rent specials?
650 West Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 West Ave pet-friendly?
No, 650 West Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 650 West Ave offer parking?
Yes, 650 West Ave does offer parking.
Does 650 West Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 650 West Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 West Ave have a pool?
Yes, 650 West Ave has a pool.
Does 650 West Ave have accessible units?
No, 650 West Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 650 West Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 650 West Ave has units with dishwashers.
