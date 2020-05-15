650 West Ave

Amenities
You will feel like you are living in a boat in this unit. The unit has Biscayne Bay, Port of Miami, Star Island and Downtown Miami Skyline views. The sunset views from this unit are amazing. This is a nicely designed and layed 1 bedroom unit at The Floridian. This unit has lots of storage including a walk in closet. The building is completely renovated. Amenities include: 2 swimming pools, club house, business center, gym, spa, a mini market, tennis, basketball, bbq areas and more. This building is walking distance to Publix, Wholefoods, TJMax, Total Wine and More, Ross, Target and many restaurants.