6423 Collins Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities business center gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill lobby sauna

2020 Award-Winning boutique-style condo beachside. This well maintained unit is very spacious, featuring a double door entry, large foyer, enclosed den for second bedroom/office, great room: for reading area, large dining, "florida room", breakfast nook or extended living area, updated Bathrooms & large W/D in unit. Absorb the peace & relax while soaking in the ocean view from your dining or reading area. Unit has nice wraparound balcony with both city & ocean view. You'll definitely love the sunrises/sunsets. Amenities incl: Gym, Sauna, Showers, Game Room w/ Pool table, Business Center, Swimming Pool with sundeck, Tikis with BBQ, picnic area. Easy access to beach/boardwalk. Storage unit on first floor included. Secure Lobby, Covered Parking. Rent PH for parties. NO PETS allowed.