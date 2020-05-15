All apartments in Miami Beach
Miami Beach, FL
6423 Collins Ave
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:34 PM

6423 Collins Ave

6423 Collins Avenue · (786) 333-5530
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Miami Beach
Studio Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Location

6423 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
lobby
sauna
2020 Award-Winning boutique-style condo beachside. This well maintained unit is very spacious, featuring a double door entry, large foyer, enclosed den for second bedroom/office, great room: for reading area, large dining, "florida room", breakfast nook or extended living area, updated Bathrooms & large W/D in unit. Absorb the peace & relax while soaking in the ocean view from your dining or reading area. Unit has nice wraparound balcony with both city & ocean view. You'll definitely love the sunrises/sunsets. Amenities incl: Gym, Sauna, Showers, Game Room w/ Pool table, Business Center, Swimming Pool with sundeck, Tikis with BBQ, picnic area. Easy access to beach/boardwalk. Storage unit on first floor included. Secure Lobby, Covered Parking. Rent PH for parties. NO PETS allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6423 Collins Ave have any available units?
6423 Collins Ave has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6423 Collins Ave have?
Some of 6423 Collins Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6423 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6423 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6423 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6423 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 6423 Collins Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6423 Collins Ave does offer parking.
Does 6423 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6423 Collins Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6423 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6423 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 6423 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 6423 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6423 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6423 Collins Ave has units with dishwashers.
