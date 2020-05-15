All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated June 17 2020 at 6:50 AM

6103 Aqua Avenue

6103 Aqua Avenue · (305) 984-2494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6103 Aqua Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140
La Gorce

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 906 · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2343 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
concierge
valet service
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
valet service
6103 Aqua Avenue Apt #906, Miami Beach, FL 33141 - 3 BR 3 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 05/29/2020. No pets allowed. Aqua is a gated island community that sits on the southern-half of Allison Island in Miami Beach's Millionaire's Row (at 63rd Street). This 8.5 acre community is a blend of modern architecture, modern art and an outdoor lifestyle. The island is a pedestrian-minded combination of parks, public facilities, boat docks, and fitness amenities. Yet, the island is open to residents only. The residences at Aqua come in two forms: condo apartments, found in three specially-designed mid-rise towers and 46 private homes, each one unique. This professionally designed & published 3 bed, 3.5 bath condo with intracoastal, bay and ocean views. Gourmet kitchen. Sub Zero, Thermadore & Miele appliances. Bulthaup cabinetry. Two deeded parking spaces. Private island with two waterfront pools, 6000 SF state of the art gym, reformer pilates machines, 24 hour security & Valet, concierge. Utmost privacy and security.Furnished or unfurnished. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3567250 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6103 Aqua Avenue have any available units?
6103 Aqua Avenue has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6103 Aqua Avenue have?
Some of 6103 Aqua Avenue's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6103 Aqua Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6103 Aqua Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6103 Aqua Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6103 Aqua Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 6103 Aqua Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6103 Aqua Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6103 Aqua Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6103 Aqua Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6103 Aqua Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6103 Aqua Avenue has a pool.
Does 6103 Aqua Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6103 Aqua Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6103 Aqua Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6103 Aqua Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
