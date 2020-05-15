Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities concierge gym parking pool valet service

6103 Aqua Avenue Apt #906, Miami Beach, FL 33141 - 3 BR 3 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 05/29/2020. No pets allowed. Aqua is a gated island community that sits on the southern-half of Allison Island in Miami Beach's Millionaire's Row (at 63rd Street). This 8.5 acre community is a blend of modern architecture, modern art and an outdoor lifestyle. The island is a pedestrian-minded combination of parks, public facilities, boat docks, and fitness amenities. Yet, the island is open to residents only. The residences at Aqua come in two forms: condo apartments, found in three specially-designed mid-rise towers and 46 private homes, each one unique. This professionally designed & published 3 bed, 3.5 bath condo with intracoastal, bay and ocean views. Gourmet kitchen. Sub Zero, Thermadore & Miele appliances. Bulthaup cabinetry. Two deeded parking spaces. Private island with two waterfront pools, 6000 SF state of the art gym, reformer pilates machines, 24 hour security & Valet, concierge. Utmost privacy and security.Furnished or unfurnished. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3567250 ]