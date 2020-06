Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

Beautiful sun-drenched apartment in the heart of South Beach's Art Deco District. Brand new kitchen with white quartz counter top and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hard wood floors through out. Windows have top down bottom up light filtering blinds. Bedroom is very spacious - large enuf for a king-sized bed! Quiet two story building only 3 blocks to the beach! Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, nightlife and the beach. The building is fenced in with a generous courtyard and keypad access / security cameras. Common laundry facilities on the premises.