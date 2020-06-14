6000 Collins Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table internet access new construction

Beautiful Boutique condominium, 2/2 + Den Townhome Style at Terra Beach Side Villas part of the next generation in Beach/Urban living, over 20 Ft High Ceiling, Very Bright Interior, Top of the line Stainless Steel appliances including Miele cooktop. Master Bath with Double Shower System, and more. Terra Beachside Villas offer its privileged residents direct access to the beach right next to the building, Fully Equipped Fitness Center, Unique cone-shaped Clubhouse with Pool Table, Jacuzzi, and Large heated swimming pool, just next to the Bath Club. Cable and Internet included.