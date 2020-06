Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo in the Heart of Miami Beach! This Stunning Unit Features Direct Water Views of the Miami Beach Waterway, Has Tile Floors Through Out, Walk- In Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Washer and Dryer in Unit, Tons of Closet Space and More! Lounge on Your Balcony While Watching the Million Dollar Yachts Come By! Building Features Pool, Hot Tub and Gym! Location Offers Easy Access to All Major Roadways, Shopping, Nightlife, Dining, A+ Schools, and Much More!