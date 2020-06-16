5333 Collins Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities concierge gym parking pool valet service

Reduced!!!! Back on the market...ready for occupancy La Costa Direct ocean views. In the heart of Miami Beach. located on the 10th floor with open ocean views and intracoastal. Split plan w/ 3 beds 2 full baths + Den or office...Oceanfront...over 1600 sqft with open balcony. Enjoy your ocean view from all rooms. Marble floors throughout. Open kitchen, white cabinets..All appliances and washer /dryer inside the unit. Newer A/c unit...Huge master with walk in closets, master bath with double sinks, tub and shower. 2 parking, 1 covered and 1 uncovered...extra large storage space..Just painted and ready to move in...Building offers valet, pool, gym, party room, concierge. vacant