All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like
5333 Collins Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
5333 Collins Ave
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:25 PM

5333 Collins Ave

5333 Collins Avenue · (305) 710-6116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5333 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Ocean Front

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1001 · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
valet service
Reduced!!!! Back on the market...ready for occupancy La Costa Direct ocean views. In the heart of Miami Beach. located on the 10th floor with open ocean views and intracoastal. Split plan w/ 3 beds 2 full baths + Den or office...Oceanfront...over 1600 sqft with open balcony. Enjoy your ocean view from all rooms. Marble floors throughout. Open kitchen, white cabinets..All appliances and washer /dryer inside the unit. Newer A/c unit...Huge master with walk in closets, master bath with double sinks, tub and shower. 2 parking, 1 covered and 1 uncovered...extra large storage space..Just painted and ready to move in...Building offers valet, pool, gym, party room, concierge. vacant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5333 Collins Ave have any available units?
5333 Collins Ave has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5333 Collins Ave have?
Some of 5333 Collins Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5333 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5333 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5333 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5333 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 5333 Collins Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5333 Collins Ave does offer parking.
Does 5333 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5333 Collins Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5333 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5333 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 5333 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 5333 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5333 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5333 Collins Ave has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 BedroomsMiami Beach Apartments with BalconyMiami Beach Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo LummusWest Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College