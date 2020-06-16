All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:22 AM

533 Meridian Ave

533 Meridian Avenue · (786) 326-4961
Location

533 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious and quiet Studio where walking to the Ocean will take only 5 minutes. Remodeled bathroom and kitchen, which includes microwave, big walking closet, and tile throughout. Laundry facilities in bldg. and the property is very well kept. Flamingo Park, Publix Supermarket, fine restaurants and shopping are all near by. One gated parking space available. Unit is vacant. Owner is willing to accept only 1st month rent and security deposit, depending on credit. Pets are welcome under 20 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 Meridian Ave have any available units?
533 Meridian Ave has a unit available for $1,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 533 Meridian Ave have?
Some of 533 Meridian Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 Meridian Ave currently offering any rent specials?
533 Meridian Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 Meridian Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 533 Meridian Ave is pet friendly.
Does 533 Meridian Ave offer parking?
Yes, 533 Meridian Ave does offer parking.
Does 533 Meridian Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 Meridian Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 Meridian Ave have a pool?
No, 533 Meridian Ave does not have a pool.
Does 533 Meridian Ave have accessible units?
No, 533 Meridian Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 533 Meridian Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 Meridian Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
