Amazing location for this beach front studio right on Ocean Dr, just steps to the beach! Perfect place to relax and enjoy the summer fun! Located in the heart of South Beach, enjoy the best restaurants, shopping and clubs South Beach has to offer. Just a quarter mile to Niki Beach! This bright and airy condo sleeps 3-4 with a King bed and sleeper sofa. STOVE AND OVEN in the kitchen! Wifi and cable tv included. Laundry on each floor. Available July through end of October!!