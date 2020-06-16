All apartments in Miami Beach
520 West Ave

520 West Avenue · (305) 405-0615
Location

520 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
West Avenue

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1502 · Avail. now

$5,200

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
sauna
valet service
Live at the luxury Bentley Bay in Miami Beach. Enjoy this spacious 2 bed, 3 full bathroom condo which features a spacious kitchen, Tow Master Bedrooms with walk-in closets and private bath. Experience expansive vistas of the Bay, Star Island and Miami skyline from every room through the floor to ceiling windows or just sit back, relax and watch spectacular sunsets on your balcony. The Club Style amenities include pool, Jacuzzi, well-equipped gym with steam room and sauna. Concierge services and valet parking. In addition, The Bentley's just a few minutes from the beach, shops and fine dining.

Must see!

AVAILABLE RIGHT AWAY FOR SEASONAL RENT!

CALL FOR MORE INFO!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 West Ave have any available units?
520 West Ave has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 West Ave have?
Some of 520 West Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 West Ave currently offering any rent specials?
520 West Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 West Ave pet-friendly?
No, 520 West Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 520 West Ave offer parking?
Yes, 520 West Ave does offer parking.
Does 520 West Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 West Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 West Ave have a pool?
Yes, 520 West Ave has a pool.
Does 520 West Ave have accessible units?
No, 520 West Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 520 West Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 West Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
