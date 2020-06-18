All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like
5161 Collins Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 1 2020 at 1:02 AM

5161 Collins Ave

5161 Collins Avenue · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5161 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Ocean Front

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1402 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
valet service
Gorgeous, recently updated ocean front 2 bedroom apartment located in one of the most sought after buildings on millionaire's row. Seacoast offers a paved beach side broadwalk, beach chair service, state of the art gym, poolside dining, a mini mart, full valet service, 24 hr. security, located 10 minutes from south beach and Lincoln Rd. Apartment features stainless kitchen appliances, king bed in master suite, 2 single beds in guest bedroom, leather seating in living. High Def Smart TVs with full cable and wifi is included. $2600 low season, except July, $3600 high season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5161 Collins Ave have any available units?
5161 Collins Ave has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5161 Collins Ave have?
Some of 5161 Collins Ave's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5161 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5161 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5161 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5161 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 5161 Collins Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5161 Collins Ave does offer parking.
Does 5161 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5161 Collins Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5161 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5161 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 5161 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 5161 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5161 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5161 Collins Ave has units with dishwashers.

