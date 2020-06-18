5161 Collins Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access valet service

Gorgeous, recently updated ocean front 2 bedroom apartment located in one of the most sought after buildings on millionaire's row. Seacoast offers a paved beach side broadwalk, beach chair service, state of the art gym, poolside dining, a mini mart, full valet service, 24 hr. security, located 10 minutes from south beach and Lincoln Rd. Apartment features stainless kitchen appliances, king bed in master suite, 2 single beds in guest bedroom, leather seating in living. High Def Smart TVs with full cable and wifi is included. $2600 low season, except July, $3600 high season.