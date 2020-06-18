5161 Collins Ave.

Amenities
Gorgeous, recently updated ocean front 2 bedroom apartment located in one of the most sought after buildings on millionaire's row. Seacoast offers a paved beach side broadwalk, beach chair service, state of the art gym, poolside dining, a mini mart, full valet service, 24 hr. security, located 10 minutes from south beach and Lincoln Rd. Apartment features stainless kitchen appliances, king bed in master suite, 2 single beds in guest bedroom, leather seating in living. High Def Smart TVs with full cable and wifi is included. $2600 low season, except July, $3600 high season.