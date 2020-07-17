5 Island Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator gym pool bbq/grill internet access

Island Terrace condo, designed by world-renowned architect, Morris Lapidus, has been recently renovated and offers amenities including pool, gym, and 24/7 doorman. Spacious corner unit, 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms, 1,302 SF with a large balcony, and direct park views and water views. The unit is in great condition with upgraded bathrooms, recently renovated interior space, and hurricane sliding balcony doors. Across the street from the Standard and walking distance to Lincoln Road, this is truly one of the best locations in South Beach. Easy to show! Includes cable, internet, water, 24-hour security, and building amenities.