Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:09 PM

5 Island Ave

5 Island Avenue · (305) 632-8803
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5 Island Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Venetian Islands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4H · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Island Terrace condo, designed by world-renowned architect, Morris Lapidus, has been recently renovated and offers amenities including pool, gym, and 24/7 doorman. Spacious corner unit, 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms, 1,302 SF with a large balcony, and direct park views and water views. The unit is in great condition with upgraded bathrooms, recently renovated interior space, and hurricane sliding balcony doors. Across the street from the Standard and walking distance to Lincoln Road, this is truly one of the best locations in South Beach. Easy to show! Includes cable, internet, water, 24-hour security, and building amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Island Ave have any available units?
5 Island Ave has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Island Ave have?
Some of 5 Island Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Island Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5 Island Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Island Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5 Island Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 5 Island Ave offer parking?
No, 5 Island Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5 Island Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Island Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Island Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5 Island Ave has a pool.
Does 5 Island Ave have accessible units?
No, 5 Island Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Island Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Island Ave has units with dishwashers.
