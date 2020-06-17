4925 Collins Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities pool

Space and light – Unit 9E is a roomy & bright oceanfront corner unit in the unique, delightful boutique MiMo-style Executive Condo. This 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath beachfront home offers expansive, open living areas with large impact windows offering irresistible views of the beach and ocean. Highlights include: foyer entry, ample storage space, pantry, flow-through kitchen w/ lots of cabinetry, formal dining area, multiple closets throughout, washer/dryer in unit, powder room, oceanfront master bedroom, master bath with separate tub and walk-in shower, and impact windows throughout. Unit is furnished. Available NOW! Can be rented annually or short term (min. 3 months).