4925 Collins Ave
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:42 PM

4925 Collins Ave

4925 Collins Avenue · (305) 975-4061
4925 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140
2 Bedrooms

Unit 9E · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

in unit laundry
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
Space and light – Unit 9E is a roomy & bright oceanfront corner unit in the unique, delightful boutique MiMo-style Executive Condo. This 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath beachfront home offers expansive, open living areas with large impact windows offering irresistible views of the beach and ocean. Highlights include: foyer entry, ample storage space, pantry, flow-through kitchen w/ lots of cabinetry, formal dining area, multiple closets throughout, washer/dryer in unit, powder room, oceanfront master bedroom, master bath with separate tub and walk-in shower, and impact windows throughout. Unit is furnished. Available NOW! Can be rented annually or short term (min. 3 months).

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 4925 Collins Ave have any available units?
4925 Collins Ave has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
Is 4925 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4925 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4925 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4925 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 4925 Collins Ave offer parking?
No, 4925 Collins Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4925 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4925 Collins Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4925 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4925 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 4925 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 4925 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4925 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4925 Collins Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4925 Collins Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4925 Collins Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
