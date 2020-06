Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking new construction

1 bed-PARKING available-very cute first floor corner apartment in beautiful neighborhood surrounded by million dollar homes super clean-shared laundry in building-4 blocks from beach-close to interstate access-1 block from a city park-walk to restaurants and stores-very safe & very quiet-classic hardwood floors-8 unit vintage building that has been meticulously maintained by owner operator-small shared grass outdoor space in back-UNFURNISHED-full year lease only-NO PETS at all please-designated city parking area in front of the building but is not guaranteed. thank you.