All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 405 N Hibiscus Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
405 N Hibiscus Dr
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:23 PM

405 N Hibiscus Dr

405 North Hibiscus Drive · (305) 302-3179
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

405 North Hibiscus Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Star, Palm and Hibiscus Islands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Fabulous hidden gem! One bed, one bath furnished (can be unfurnished)condo for rent, in a boutique bay-front building on the coveted Hibiscus Island. The location CAN'T be beat, nestled in between downtown Miami and Miami Beach. Unit is very spacious and features gas stove, full size washer / dryer and balcony. The Island is secure with guard-house manned by Miami Beach police. Extremely private and quiet! Enjoy all the amenities of the Palm Island Park such as tennis and basketball courts. The building has a pool, with incredible views, and 1 assigned parking. Cable and internet included. True island living! Small dog considered with deposit.

Apartment can be unfurnished as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 N Hibiscus Dr have any available units?
405 N Hibiscus Dr has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 N Hibiscus Dr have?
Some of 405 N Hibiscus Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 N Hibiscus Dr currently offering any rent specials?
405 N Hibiscus Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 N Hibiscus Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 N Hibiscus Dr is pet friendly.
Does 405 N Hibiscus Dr offer parking?
Yes, 405 N Hibiscus Dr does offer parking.
Does 405 N Hibiscus Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 N Hibiscus Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 N Hibiscus Dr have a pool?
Yes, 405 N Hibiscus Dr has a pool.
Does 405 N Hibiscus Dr have accessible units?
No, 405 N Hibiscus Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 405 N Hibiscus Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 N Hibiscus Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 405 N Hibiscus Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Apartments with BalconyMiami Beach Pet Friendly Places
Miami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity