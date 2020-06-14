405 N Hibiscus Dr

Amenities

Fabulous hidden gem! One bed, one bath furnished (can be unfurnished)condo for rent, in a boutique bay-front building on the coveted Hibiscus Island. The location CAN'T be beat, nestled in between downtown Miami and Miami Beach. Unit is very spacious and features gas stove, full size washer / dryer and balcony. The Island is secure with guard-house manned by Miami Beach police. Extremely private and quiet! Enjoy all the amenities of the Palm Island Park such as tennis and basketball courts. The building has a pool, with incredible views, and 1 assigned parking. Cable and internet included. True island living! Small dog considered with deposit.



Apartment can be unfurnished as well.