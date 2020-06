Amenities

Just 2 blocks from the beach. This cute condo has been substantially remodeled. 1 bed / 1 bath, ceramic floors, upgraded kitchen, remodeled bathroom, balcony with accordion hurricane shutters and impact windows. Located in exclusive Sofi just minutes from the beach, shops, restaurants and parks. 2 person maximum in Unit. Easy to show, call listing agent. No Smoking, NO Pets, No Subleasing.