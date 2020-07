Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful spacious and cozy studio very close to the beach, one block from the ocean and shopping plazas. Tile floors throughout the unit, separate kitchen and bathroom, dining area, plenty storage space, washer and dryer on site, available now, easy to show. Could be rented furnished or unfurnished. Minimum 6 months rental.