3050 Alton Rd.

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Miami Beach House for Rent Located at: 3050 Alton Road Miami Beach, Florida - 33140 5/3 with detached guesthouse and office $5,295. Beautiful 1930's 5/3 3,600 sq. home on Alton Rd across from Miami Beach Golf Club. There is a detached cottage that has a guesthouse with full kitchen, bathroom and very large walk-in closet The house also features elegant cathedral ceilings, unique built-in fireplace and updated modern kitchen. Spacious Master Bedroom includes twin walk-in closets and standalone vanity. Stainless steel appliances in spacious gourmet kitchen perfect for cooking and dining. Unattached cottage with kitchen and bath, XL closet and office space. Industrial refrigerator as well as washer and dryer in laundry room. Bay windows oversee Alton road and Miami Beach Golf Club. For further info call the office Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM at 305-860-1400

Prospective tenants cannot have any criminal history or evictions, we do background checks.