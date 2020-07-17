All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated June 23 2020 at 2:03 AM

3050 Alton Rd.

3050 Alton Road · (305) 904-9522
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3050 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Bayshore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$4,995

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Miami Beach House for Rent Located at: 3050 Alton Road Miami Beach, Florida - 33140 5/3 with detached guesthouse and office $5,295. Beautiful 1930's 5/3 3,600 sq. home on Alton Rd across from Miami Beach Golf Club. There is a detached cottage that has a guesthouse with full kitchen, bathroom and very large walk-in closet The house also features elegant cathedral ceilings, unique built-in fireplace and updated modern kitchen. Spacious Master Bedroom includes twin walk-in closets and standalone vanity. Stainless steel appliances in spacious gourmet kitchen perfect for cooking and dining. Unattached cottage with kitchen and bath, XL closet and office space. Industrial refrigerator as well as washer and dryer in laundry room. Bay windows oversee Alton road and Miami Beach Golf Club. For further info call the office Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM at 305-860-1400
For further info call the office Monday through Friday from 8:30- 6:00 at 305-860-1400
Prospective tenants cannot have any criminal history or evictions, we do background checks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3050 Alton Rd. have any available units?
3050 Alton Rd. has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3050 Alton Rd. have?
Some of 3050 Alton Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3050 Alton Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3050 Alton Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3050 Alton Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3050 Alton Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 3050 Alton Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 3050 Alton Rd. offers parking.
Does 3050 Alton Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3050 Alton Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3050 Alton Rd. have a pool?
No, 3050 Alton Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3050 Alton Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3050 Alton Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3050 Alton Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3050 Alton Rd. has units with dishwashers.
