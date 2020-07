Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated elevator furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Updated cozy fully furnished 1/1, king size bed, comfy sofa, and additional sleeper bed. Plenty of natural light with an open kitchen and spacious balcony. Enjoy an active beach lifestyle and community vibe in heart of South of Fifth. Four blocks to the ocean. Closed by the marina, South Pointe Park, Publix, great restaurants and more. Laundry on premisses.