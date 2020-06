Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool

GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO RENT AN ENTIRE FLOOR CONSISTING OF 2 COMBINED UNITS AT PORTOFINO TOWERS. THIS MAGNIFICENT RESIDENCE OFFERS STUNNING VIEWS IN ALL DIRECTIONS. IT FEATURES 2 MASTER BEDROOMS WITH 2 MASTER BATHROOMS, AS WELL AS 2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS WITH EN-SUITE BATHS. A GRAND FORMAL DINING ROOM INCLUDES A CUSTOM-MADE DINING ROOM TABLE. THE KITCHEN IS LUXURIOUS AND OFFERS EXTRA ROOM TO DINE CASUALLY. THIS IS A COMPLETELY PRIVATE FLOOR -- IDEAL FOR A FAMILY!! NOTE: POOL DECK RENOVATIONS ARE UNDER WAY AND BALCONY GLASS REPLACEMENT IS TO BEGIN SOON. NO SHORT TERM LEASES. ANNUAL LEASE ONLY!