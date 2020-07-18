2625 Collins Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool internet access

REAL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH OVERSIZED APARTMENT RIGHT ON THE BEACH!! The apartment features a new open kitchen, a large walk-in closet and ocean view from the expansive master bedroom. The building is well managed and includes 24 hour security, a large heated pool, gym / fitness center and much more. Cable TV and Internet included in the rent. Assigned Parking.Just a short walk from the Art Deco area on Ocean Drive, Lincoln Road shopping & restaurants with convenient driving access to Miami. Unfurnished. Easy to show.