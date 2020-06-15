All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:15 PM

2625 Collins Ave

2625 Collins Avenue · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2625 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Ocean Front

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 808 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
internet access
REAL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH OVERSIZED APARTMENT RIGHT ON THE BEACH!! The apartment features a new open kitchen, a large walk-in closet and ocean view from the expansive master bedroom. The building is well managed and includes 24 hour security, a large heated pool, gym / fitness center and much more. Cable TV and Internet included in the rent. Assigned Parking.Just a short walk from the Art Deco area on Ocean Drive, Lincoln Road shopping & restaurants with convenient driving access to Miami. Unfurnished. Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2625 Collins Ave have any available units?
2625 Collins Ave has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2625 Collins Ave have?
Some of 2625 Collins Ave's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2625 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2625 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2625 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 2625 Collins Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2625 Collins Ave does offer parking.
Does 2625 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2625 Collins Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2625 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 2625 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 2625 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2625 Collins Ave has units with dishwashers.
