2555 Collins Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities concierge gym parking pool garage sauna valet service

Best location, in South Beach 1 bedroom ocean View.

Direct Ocean View from every rooms . 1 bedroom with 2 bathrooms ( Bath and Shower) . Floor to ceiling sliding windows. Remodeled, , newly beautifulfurnished. White porcelaine marble floor, Large balcony. No washer -dryer in the unit , there are on the same floor.Full service condo, Olympic swimming pool, Gym,sauna,meeting room,convenience store,concierge,24 H security, valet parking . Best location,South Beach ,right on the Beach between the Faena House ,the One Hotel and W Hotel. Walking distance to best stores ,restaurants… and Famous Lincoln Road .