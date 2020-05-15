2535 Pine Tree Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Welcome to Casa Sol; The perfect blend of old world charm meeting all of the modern necessities. Upon entry to this 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bathroom home, you are greeted by an abundance of natural light throughout the large, open living spaces. Enjoy the formal and informal living and dining spaces while flowing seamlessly between indoor and outdoor living. This oversized lot offers plenty of room for entertaining, spacious pool area and summer kitchen. The expansive Master Bedroom features a private balcony overlooking the property, walk-in and linear closet space and dual vanity plus steam shower. One of the best locations in Miami Beach with easy walkability to the Ocean, Parks and Restaurants.