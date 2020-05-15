All apartments in Miami Beach
2535 Pine Tree Dr
Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:31 AM

2535 Pine Tree Dr

2535 Pine Tree Drive · (305) 343-1438
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2535 Pine Tree Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Bayshore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$16,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome to Casa Sol; The perfect blend of old world charm meeting all of the modern necessities. Upon entry to this 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bathroom home, you are greeted by an abundance of natural light throughout the large, open living spaces. Enjoy the formal and informal living and dining spaces while flowing seamlessly between indoor and outdoor living. This oversized lot offers plenty of room for entertaining, spacious pool area and summer kitchen. The expansive Master Bedroom features a private balcony overlooking the property, walk-in and linear closet space and dual vanity plus steam shower. One of the best locations in Miami Beach with easy walkability to the Ocean, Parks and Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2535 Pine Tree Dr have any available units?
2535 Pine Tree Dr has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
Is 2535 Pine Tree Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2535 Pine Tree Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2535 Pine Tree Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2535 Pine Tree Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 2535 Pine Tree Dr offer parking?
No, 2535 Pine Tree Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2535 Pine Tree Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2535 Pine Tree Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2535 Pine Tree Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2535 Pine Tree Dr has a pool.
Does 2535 Pine Tree Dr have accessible units?
No, 2535 Pine Tree Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2535 Pine Tree Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2535 Pine Tree Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2535 Pine Tree Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2535 Pine Tree Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
