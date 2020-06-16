2457 Collins Ave

Amenities

pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool

Fantastic unit in heart of Miami Beach! 1 Bedroom and 1.5 Baths! Nestled in the thriving Collins Park area, just steps from the sand with direct boardwalk access. Located within walking distance to the Bass Museum, Miami City Ballet, New World Symphony and so much more. Just minutes from dining, shopping, entertainment, and world renowned Lincoln Road and fabulous South Beach! Neighboring properties include 1Hotel and Residences, The W, Como Metropolitan Miami Beach, and The Edition! A MUST SEE UNIT!