All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 2457 Collins Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
2457 Collins Ave
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:59 PM

2457 Collins Ave

2457 Collins Avenue · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2457 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Ocean Front

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Fantastic unit in heart of Miami Beach! 1 Bedroom and 1.5 Baths! Nestled in the thriving Collins Park area, just steps from the sand with direct boardwalk access. Located within walking distance to the Bass Museum, Miami City Ballet, New World Symphony and so much more. Just minutes from dining, shopping, entertainment, and world renowned Lincoln Road and fabulous South Beach! Neighboring properties include 1Hotel and Residences, The W, Como Metropolitan Miami Beach, and The Edition! A MUST SEE UNIT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2457 Collins Ave have any available units?
2457 Collins Ave has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
Is 2457 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2457 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2457 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2457 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 2457 Collins Ave offer parking?
No, 2457 Collins Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2457 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2457 Collins Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2457 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2457 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 2457 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 2457 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2457 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2457 Collins Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2457 Collins Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2457 Collins Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2457 Collins Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Apartments with BalconyMiami Beach Pet Friendly Places
Miami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity